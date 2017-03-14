The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of the Ken-Tenn area for overnight tonight, along with a Freeze Watch in affect thru Thursday.

Forecasters say a hard freeze is anticipated overnight tonight, as temperatures fall to possible record lows of the upper teens to low 20’s.

Tonight’s Freeze Warning will be in affect until noon on Wednesday.

Forecasters say unprotected sensitive vegetation, blooming fruit trees and flowering bushes could be damaged by the sub-freezing temperatures.

Temperatures are again expected to drop into the low 20’s on Wednesday night, before rebounding the remainder of the week to above freezing conditions during the overnight hours.