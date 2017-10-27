The Ken-Tenn area is going to see it’s first extended taste of the Fall season over the next few days.

While the area saw highs in the upper-70’s on Thursday, National Weather Service forecasters say temperatures will drop during the day today into the 40’s, with overnight lows tonight in the low 30’s.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Freeze Watch from Sunday morning at 1:00 until 10:00.

Forecasters say temperatures during the period may drop from 28 to 32 degrees, which will harm or kill unprotected plants and vegetation, and bring an end to the growing season.

Night time temperatures in the 30’s are in the forecast thru Tuesday night, with daytime highs during the period also Fall like, ranging in the low to upper 50’s.