The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a freeze watch from midnight today until 9 a.m. on Wednesday for West Tennessee and surrounding areas.

Below freezing temperatures are expected across much of West Tennessee tonight into Wednesday morning, as high pressure will settle over the Mid-South Tuesday night. Clear and light winds will result in cooling conditions, bringing temperatures to 26-30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage from freezing conditions. A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Temperatures are expected to drop to 28 degrees or below and potentially harm local fruit trees as well as other sensitive vegetation that has bloomed early.