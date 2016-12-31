Here are basketball results from Friday.
Girls Scores
Dresden girls defeated Kingston 42-32 to wrap up the Harriman Christmas Classic.
Obion Central girls defeated Lexington 44-29 in the Hub Classic.
Humboldt 50 Columbia Academy 42
Crockett Co. 68 Power Center 27
Huntingdon 63 Henry County 49
Madison 51 North Side 47
Scotts Hill 59 Harpeth 51
Waverly 49 Hickman Co. 25
Boys Scores
Tug Valley WV 65 Union City 48
Chester Co. 52 Bradford 37
Waverly 82 Scotts Hill 42
JCS 74 Armory MS 47
Dyersburg 59 Ingomar MS 29
Lexington 85 Hickman Co. 77
USJ 67 Loretto 53
Summertown 87 Decatur County Riverside 86
Crockett Co. 50 McKenzie 44
TCA 46 South Gibson 41