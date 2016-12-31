Here are basketball results from Friday.

Girls Scores

Dresden girls defeated Kingston 42-32 to wrap up the Harriman Christmas Classic.

Obion Central girls defeated Lexington 44-29 in the Hub Classic.

Humboldt 50 Columbia Academy 42

Crockett Co. 68 Power Center 27

Huntingdon 63 Henry County 49

Madison 51 North Side 47

Scotts Hill 59 Harpeth 51

Waverly 49 Hickman Co. 25

Boys Scores

Tug Valley WV 65 Union City 48

Chester Co. 52 Bradford 37

Waverly 82 Scotts Hill 42

JCS 74 Armory MS 47

Dyersburg 59 Ingomar MS 29

Lexington 85 Hickman Co. 77

USJ 67 Loretto 53

Summertown 87 Decatur County Riverside 86

Crockett Co. 50 McKenzie 44

TCA 46 South Gibson 41