Girls SemiFinals District 13-A

Huntingdon 76 – Clarksburg 42

Dresden 29 – Gleason 27

Tomrrow night Gleason will play Clarskburg in the consolation followed by Dresden to play Huntingdon in the championship.

District 13-AA girls semi finals

Westview 36 – Dyersburg 31

Crockett Co 55 – South Gibson 50



Dyersburg will play South Gibson tomorrow night at 6:00

while Westview will face Crocket County in the championship at Medina at at 7:30

Boys Finals District

Humboldt 70 – Peabody 61

Union City defeated Halls 90 to 63

Tomorrow night Halls will play Trenton while Union City will face Humboldt in the championship at UT Martin at 7:30

in other boys scores

Trinity Christian 67 – Adamsville 57

Decatur Co Riverside 78 – Madison Acad Magnet 41

Jackson Christian 77 – Scotts Hill 51

McNairy Central 42 – Chester Co 39

Fayette-ware 71 – Bolivar 65

Dyer Co 70 – Brighton 57

Tonight at South Gibson High School in Medina 13-AA Boys

Obion Central plays Dyersburg boys 101.3 & 104.9 6:00 tip

Crockett County will play Westview boys 7:30 101.3 & 104.9 7:30 tip

13-A Boys at Bethel boys semi finals

Huntingdon will face West Carroll 6:00 air time is 5:40 0n 95.1

McKenzie will play Dresden 7:30 95.1

14-A Girls at Greenfield

Gibson County will play Union City at 6:00 on 105.7 air time 5:40

Greenfield will play Peabody 7:30pm championship