Girls SemiFinals District 13-A
Huntingdon 76 – Clarksburg 42
Dresden 29 – Gleason 27
Tomrrow night Gleason will play Clarskburg in the consolation followed by Dresden to play Huntingdon in the championship.
District 13-AA girls semi finals
Westview 36 – Dyersburg 31
Crockett Co 55 – South Gibson 50
Dyersburg will play South Gibson tomorrow night at 6:00
while Westview will face Crocket County in the championship at Medina at at 7:30
Boys Finals District
Humboldt 70 – Peabody 61
Union City defeated Halls 90 to 63
Tomorrow night Halls will play Trenton while Union City will face Humboldt in the championship at UT Martin at 7:30
in other boys scores
Trinity Christian 67 – Adamsville 57
Decatur Co Riverside 78 – Madison Acad Magnet 41
Jackson Christian 77 – Scotts Hill 51
McNairy Central 42 – Chester Co 39
Fayette-ware 71 – Bolivar 65
Dyer Co 70 – Brighton 57
Tonight at South Gibson High School in Medina 13-AA Boys
Obion Central plays Dyersburg boys 101.3 & 104.9 6:00 tip
Crockett County will play Westview boys 7:30 101.3 & 104.9 7:30 tip
13-A Boys at Bethel boys semi finals
Huntingdon will face West Carroll 6:00 air time is 5:40 0n 95.1
McKenzie will play Dresden 7:30 95.1
14-A Girls at Greenfield
Gibson County will play Union City at 6:00 on 105.7 air time 5:40
Greenfield will play Peabody 7:30pm championship