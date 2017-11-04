Dresden 53 Middle College 16

Memphis Hillcrest 18 South Fulton 8

Union City 62 Manassas 24

Obion County Central 36 Craigmont 28

Cornersville 51 Hollow Rock Bruceton 8

Lewis County 43 Scotts Hill 7

Haywood 55 Millington 0

Lake County 44 Freedom Prep 0

South Gibson 36 Trezevant 8

Adamsville 13 Fairley 6

Crockett County 56 Fayette Ware 18

Huntingdon 64 Fayetteville 14

Waverly 63 Forrest 36

Douglass 20 Trinity Christian 14

Eagleville 23 Riverside 9

Jackson South Side 21 Greenbrier 7

Dyersburg 57 Memphis East 37

Henry County 42 Ridgeway 24

Peabody 30 Mitchell 0

Brighton 69 Dyer County 32

Milan 28 Wooddale 6

USJ 35 ECS 17

In West Kentucky last night

Bethlehem 48 Fulton County 0

Campbellsville 49 Fulton City 0

Crittenden County 69 Caverna 0

Mayfield 55 Todd County Central 0

Caldwell County 43 Hart County 14

Elizabethtown 47 Trigg County 6

Paducah Tilghman 45 Edmonson County 0

South Warren 38 Graves Co 12

McCracken County 48 Muhlenberg County 0

Hancock County 62 Ballard Memorial 12

Murray 49 McLean County 27

Next Friday

Class A

Memphis Hillcrest will play at Dresden

Lake County is at Memphis Westwood

Moore County is at Huntingdon

Franklin Grace is at Cornersville

In Class AA

Memphis Douglas travels to Union City

Adamsville will travel to Trenton Peabody

Eagleville will be at Columbia Academy

Lewis County travels to Waverly

In Triple A

East Nashville is at Pearl Cohn

Giles County is at Fairview

Milan is at Covington

South Gibson County is Raleigh Egypt

In Four-A

Jackson South Side will travel to Whitehouse

Springfield is at Lexington

Obion Central travels to Haywood County

Dyersburg is at Crocket County

In Five A

Munford is at Henry County

Southwind is at Brighton

USJ defeated ECS 32 – 17 in their game Friday night.

They will play the winner of Harding Academy at Battle Ground Academy which will be played today at 1.