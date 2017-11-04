Dresden 53 Middle College 16
Memphis Hillcrest 18 South Fulton 8
Union City 62 Manassas 24
Obion County Central 36 Craigmont 28
Cornersville 51 Hollow Rock Bruceton 8
Lewis County 43 Scotts Hill 7
Haywood 55 Millington 0
Lake County 44 Freedom Prep 0
South Gibson 36 Trezevant 8
Adamsville 13 Fairley 6
Crockett County 56 Fayette Ware 18
Huntingdon 64 Fayetteville 14
Waverly 63 Forrest 36
Douglass 20 Trinity Christian 14
Eagleville 23 Riverside 9
Jackson South Side 21 Greenbrier 7
Dyersburg 57 Memphis East 37
Henry County 42 Ridgeway 24
Peabody 30 Mitchell 0
Brighton 69 Dyer County 32
Milan 28 Wooddale 6
USJ 35 ECS 17
In West Kentucky last night
Bethlehem 48 Fulton County 0
Campbellsville 49 Fulton City 0
Crittenden County 69 Caverna 0
Mayfield 55 Todd County Central 0
Caldwell County 43 Hart County 14
Elizabethtown 47 Trigg County 6
Paducah Tilghman 45 Edmonson County 0
South Warren 38 Graves Co 12
McCracken County 48 Muhlenberg County 0
Hancock County 62 Ballard Memorial 12
Murray 49 McLean County 27
Next Friday
Class A
Memphis Hillcrest will play at Dresden
Lake County is at Memphis Westwood
Moore County is at Huntingdon
Franklin Grace is at Cornersville
In Class AA
Memphis Douglas travels to Union City
Adamsville will travel to Trenton Peabody
Eagleville will be at Columbia Academy
Lewis County travels to Waverly
In Triple A
East Nashville is at Pearl Cohn
Giles County is at Fairview
Milan is at Covington
South Gibson County is Raleigh Egypt
In Four-A
Jackson South Side will travel to Whitehouse
Springfield is at Lexington
Obion Central travels to Haywood County
Dyersburg is at Crocket County
In Five A
Munford is at Henry County
Southwind is at Brighton
USJ defeated ECS 32 – 17 in their game Friday night.
They will play the winner of Harding Academy at Battle Ground Academy which will be played today at 1.