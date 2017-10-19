It is Week 10 of high school football, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting to have live broadcast of two games on the radio this week.

McKenzie is at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Bolivar Central at Westview – 7:00 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

other games:

West Carroll at South Fulton

Lake County at Greenfield

Dresden at Gleason

Collinwood at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Middleton at Huntingdon

Humboldt at Jackson South Side

Dyersburg at Chester County

Crockett County at Covington

Lexington at Milan

Trinity Christian at Trenton Peabody

Dyer County at West Creek

Craigmont at South Gibson

Clarksville Northeast at Henry County

Western Kentucky:

Fulton City at Fulton County

Mayfield at Webster County

Owensboro at Graves County

Murray High at Ballard Memorial

Calloway County at Logan County

Paducah Tilghman at Fort Campbell

McCracken County at Muhlenberg County