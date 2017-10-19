It is Week 10 of high school football, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting to have live broadcast of two games on the radio this week.
McKenzie is at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Bolivar Central at Westview – 7:00 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
other games:
West Carroll at South Fulton
Lake County at Greenfield
Dresden at Gleason
Collinwood at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
Middleton at Huntingdon
Humboldt at Jackson South Side
Dyersburg at Chester County
Crockett County at Covington
Lexington at Milan
Trinity Christian at Trenton Peabody
Dyer County at West Creek
Craigmont at South Gibson
Clarksville Northeast at Henry County
Western Kentucky:
Fulton City at Fulton County
Mayfield at Webster County
Owensboro at Graves County
Murray High at Ballard Memorial
Calloway County at Logan County
Paducah Tilghman at Fort Campbell
McCracken County at Muhlenberg County