Friday, March 31

Dresden high school standout Millie Bryant has signed her letter of intent to join the Bethel Basketball team this fall. Bryant helped lead the Lady Lions to the girls state basketball tournament . She averaged 7.6 points a game and almost most five rebounds and 5 assists plus had 100 steals as a senior. Millie Bryant is the daugther of Doug Bryan and and Kim Bryant.

Dresden Principal Chuck West has named assistant baseball coach Levi Estes as the interim baseball coach.

Estes is replacing Coach Derek Rang who is stepping down to take a the football coaching position at Gatlinburg Pittman High School.

Originally Coach Rang had stepped in to Coach the baseball team this year after Justin Cruse stepped down.

In MLB Spring Training

Braves vs New York Yankees @ Sun Trust Park 5:20 on 95.1

In college basketball

TCU dominated Georgia Tech 88-56 in the NIT men’s championship last night

The NCAA Women’s Final Four will air at 6 tonight on Mix 101.3 as South Carolina plays Stanford in the first semifinal while four-time defending champ UConn goes up against Mississippi State in the second match-up.

In high school basketball

Greenfield girls freshman basketball player Tess Darby received TSWA All-State honors after a season where she averaged 18.5 points a game with 4 rebounds. The Lady Yellowjackets were ranked among the top 5 in the state during the regular season, and won the District 14-A Championship before finishing the season at the Region 7-A tournament at Bethel University.

Huntingdon player Jessica Keith also made All-State after averaging 12.5 points a game with 8 rebounds on the way to a state tournament berth.

In yesterday’s high school baseball action at the Final Flight Baseball Classic at Union City

Crawfordsville, Indiana 10 Dyersburg 2

McKenzie 4 Frontier, Indiana 2

Gibson County 2 McKenzie 0

John Hershey, Illinois 14 South Gibson 6

Tipton Rosemark 2 Halls 1

In high school baseball

At the Final Flight Baseball Classic in Union City

These games will be played at the Union City tournament on different fields

Union City plays Crawfordsville, Indiana

Crawfordsville, Indiana plays Waukegan, Illinois

South Gibson plays Tipton Rosemark

John Hershey, Illinois plays Tipton Rosemark

McKenzie plays Ballard Memorial

Ballard Memorial plays Frontier, Indiana

In other high school baseball action

South Fulton at Hickman County

Obion County will play Ripley at home

Big Sandy at Bradford

Henry County at Dyer County

Mayfield at St. Mary

Huntingdon plays Gordonsville at the Class A Classic in Murfreesboro

Milan plays at the Warrior Classic against Lafayette Central Catholic, Indiana in Lebanon

McCracken County at Houston

Lyon County at Paducah Tilghman

Carlisle County at Marshall County

In high school softball

Huntingdon at Westview

Gleason at Sacred Heart

Hickman County at Fulton County

West Carroll plays Brentwood at the Zaxby’s Classic in Clarksville

Paducah Tilghman at Murray

In high school soccer

Crockett County at Dyersburg

In college softball

After a 5-3 home win over MTSU Wednesday, UT Martin is back in OVC play with a road doubleheader tomorrow at SIU-Edwardsville at 1 and 3.

In college baseball

9-12 UT Martin begins a three game conference road series against Eastern Kentucky at 6 this evening, and the Skyhawks play the Colonels at 2 tomorrow afternoon.

UTM wraps up the series on the road against EKU Sunday at 1.

In college tennis

UT Martin has a two-game road swing in OVC play this weekend.

The Skyhawks play at Austin Peay tomorrow morning at 10, and play at Murray State Sunday afternoon at 2.