A wind child advisory will be in effect til noon Tuesday with wind chills of 2 below zero to 12 below zero. .. The National Weather Service says the advisory is for .Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and all of the Ken Tenn Area here in Northwest Tennessee and Southwest Kentucky

The Weather Service says the cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you plan to be outside you should wear gloves and a cap.

An extra pair of socks and head covering are helpful in combatting frost bite.