The Fulton Independent School District is seeking applications for a principal.

School System Superintendent DeAnna Miller said the position was posted on April 4th, and applications will be accepted for at least 30 days.

Ms. Miller said it was her hopes to have a review of applications following that period, and the position filled in a 45 day period.

According to Ms. Miller, current principal, R.B. Mayes, will remain within the school system in a different position.

Ms. Miller also stated that Dane Gregory will not be back as the high school football coach next season.

The job has not been posted at this time, although Ms. Miller said she had been approached by individuals interested in the coaching vacancy.

She added that the priority at this time was to fill the school principal position, with that person to be a part of the hiring of the next football coach.