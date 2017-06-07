A press release issued by the Fulton City School System on Tuesday, indicated that head football coach Mike Thomas had asked to step down from his position.

In the release, School Principal R.B. Mays stated that Thomas would remain on the coaching staff with other duties, adding that he “has poured a great deal of energy and passion into the program.”

But in an interview with Thunderbolt News today about leaving the team, Thomas says the release was not correct.

Thomas has been part of the Bulldog football team since 1999, and had served as the head coach since 2014.

He also worked in the school system as the FIS Community Education Coordinator and served as the coach of the track team that was reinstated two years ago.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting has also learned that a new football coach has been hired by the school system.

Attempts have been made to speak with principal Mays concerning the football coaching situation, but no response has been made at this time.