Fulton police have arrested and charged a Fulton city official in connection with fire on June 14th.

Police reports said 59 year old Code Enforcement Officer, Bobby Keith Curlin, was identified as a person of interest following the fire at a vacant structure at 805 Walnut Street.

Reports said Curlin was suspended from his code enforcement duties following the fire, and was informed of a pending investigation.

Following the suspension, police reports said Curlin contacted a witness in the investigation, and began questioning that person about the color of the vehicle seen at the crime scene.

During his questioning, Curlin allegedly used fraud and deceit by suggesting other color vehicles to the witness to affect or alter their testimony.

The report said the witness felt threatened by Curlin’s demeanor during the questioning.

On Monday afternoon, Curlin was taken into custody on charges of menacing and tampering with a witness.