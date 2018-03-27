It appears that the Fulton County School System will make school history, when they hold their last day of classes this year.

School Superintendent Aaron Collins spoke to Thunderbolt News about the new closing day for students.

Although the school system adds additional time daily to help offset missed days due to weather and sickness, Collins said the made up hours were not accepted this year.

Collins said students had missed eight days during this school calendar, with two of those for the flu and the remainder due to snow covered roads.