The filing deadline has passed in Kentucky for the May Democratic Primary.

In Fulton County, several offices will be contested on this year’s ballot.

County Court Clerk Betty Abernathy released the names of those who have filed for the May 22nd election day.

For the office of Sheriff, incumbent Robby Woods will be challenged by current deputy David Thomas, of Hickman, former deputy Johnny Smith and Mickey Riley, both of Fulton.

The winner of the May Primary will then face Independent candidate Douglas Akers in November.

In the race for Jailer, incumbent Steven Williams is on the ballot with Chrisptopher Garrigus and Kelly Laster, of Hickman, with the May winner to face Republican Rick Garland, of Fulton, in November.

In the County Court Clerk’s race, Brandon Uzzle and Naomi Tussel Jones will be on the ballot.

In the race for 1st District Magistrate, incumbent Bubba Nelms will face Jim Paitsel and Gary Fulcher.

In the 2nd District Magistrate race, incumbent George A. Jones is being challenged by Christopher Wade Adams, J.L. Atwill, Mike Cash and Joe Jackson.

In the 3rd District, incumbent James Black is on the ballot with Hugh Caldwell.

And in District 4, the May Primary will include Shaun Parks, Jacob Goodman, Doug Goodman, James Adams and James Bridges.

The winner will face Republican Rob Hitesman and Independent Butch Busby in November.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin, Circuit Clerk Jaime Mathews, County Attorney Rick Major, Property Valuation Administrator Pete Morgan and Coroner Matt Moss were all unopposed.