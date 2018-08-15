The filing deadline for the November election in Fulton County has passed, with only two contested city races on the ballot.

In the City of Hickman, five people filed for four seats on the City Commission.

Those filing by the Tuesday deadline included incumbent Phillip Williams, along with newcomers John Wiley Gannon, Judy Powell, Robert Griggs and James Adams.

In the race for Hickman Mayor, current Commissioner Heath Carlton was the only person to submit qualifying papers.

In the City of Fulton, all incumbents filed for another term.

This included Mayor David Prater, along with City Commissioners Elaine Forrester, Darcy Linn, Jeff Vaughn and Martha Vowell.

In open school board races for Fulton County, incumbents Barry Patrick, in District 1, Rob Garrigan, in District 2, and Kim Hagler, in District 3, all filed for another term.

For the Fulton Independent School Board, incumbent Carol Bransford will be opposed by Christie Pettigrew and Rea Jones.

There will also be three contested races from the May Democratic Primary on the Fulton County ballot in November.

In the race for Sheriff, primary winner and current appointed Sheriff Derrick Goodson will be opposed by Independent candidate Doug Akers.

In the Jailer’s race, primary winner and appointed Jailer Steven Williams will be challenged by Republican candidate Rick Garland.

And in a Magistrates race for District 4, primary winner Shaun Parks will be challenged by Republican Rob Hitesman and Independent Butch Busby.

