The Fulton County Fiscal Court and Emergency Management were honored Monday morning by the National Weather Service.

During a ceremony at the County Office Complex in Hickman, members of the Paducah National Weather Service named the county as “StormReady”, which is a national accreditation.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rick Shanklin said he was glad that Fulton County had taken all of the necessary steps to receive the StormReady status, adding that the area has been prone to severe outbreaks.

Paducah Weather Service Meteorologist-in-Charge, Beverly Poole, made the presentation to the Fiscal Court.

Judge Executive Jim Martin said he was appreciative of the honor, and what it does to entice potential business and industry to the county.

Judge Martin also asked the Fiscal Court to reflect on the meetings minutes of the work performed in disaster times by Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell.