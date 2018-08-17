A federal grand jury in Paducah returned a one-count indictment Thursday, charging a deputy jailer at the Fulton County Detention Center with a civil rights violation.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Kentucky, indicated James “Jim” Eakes, of Woodland Mills, violated the civil rights of an inmate by assaulting him with a dangerous weapon.

The indictment alleges that on August 14th of 2016, Eakes willfully deprived an inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

The indictment alleges that Eakes assaulted the inmate with a dangerous weapon, resulting in bodily injury to the inmate.

If convicted of the civil rights charge, Eakes faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Following the FBI investigation and indictment, Fulton County Jailer Steven Williams issued a release stating that placed Eakes on administrative leave without pay pending the conclusion of the case.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...