Dispatchers in Fulton County are now getting adjusted to their new permanent location in the County Government Office Complex in Hickman.

The county-wide dispatch operation was initially housed at the Fulton County Detention Center, but received severe damage when hit by a tornado that struck Hickman on March 9th of 2017.

Dispatch Supervisor Robert Griggs told Thunderbolt News the new site is fully functioning, with just some minor issues to resolve.

Griggs talked about the night that prompted the relocation of the dispatch center, saying it was fortunate that no one was injured.

Fulton County dispatch has seven employees and serves both the Hickman and Fulton police and fire departments, county Sheriff Department, the Tri-City Ambulance Service, Emergency Management and Cayce Fire Department.