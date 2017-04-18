With issues surrounding dispatch being a major part of Monday’s Fulton County Fiscal Court meeting, the board approved the relocation of the service.

Judge Executive Jim Martin said the recent tornado in Hickman prompted the decision to move the center to the County Office Complex, located on Myron Cory Drive.

J.L. Atwill, who has helped implement and organize the county-wide dispatch center, was asked how long it would take to complete the construction at the new location.

The Magistrates voted unanimously to house the center at the county complex.

County wide dispatch has been in affect in Fulton County since 2012, and has been working from the county complex following the recent tornado.