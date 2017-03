A fugitive escapee from the Fulton County Detention Center has been captured in Texas.

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, said 35 year old Fredrick Bristol was taken into custody by the San Antonio Police Department.

Bristol escaped from the Hickman jail last August, where he was serving time on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Once he is extradited back to Kentucky, he will be issued a felony charge of 2nd degree escape.