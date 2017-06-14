Fulton County Magistrates agreed this week to seek the cost of building a new kitchen at the Fulton County Detention Center.

The new construction issue comes with the expansion of the jail and additional inmates, with no new addition to the current food service area.

The board was presented a plan by Judge Executive Jim Martin that would detach the kitchen from the current building, due to Department of Correction guidelines.

Judge Martin told the board that he estimates the cost of the project to be near $1.5 million dollars.

With the possibility of 600 inmates being housed at the facility, jail employee Carrie Powell said the new kitchen was a must to maintain proper services.

Magistrate Henry Callison called for qualified people to be involved in the possible construction, saying the public was upset with the county government.

Judge Martin said although the Detention Center had been the subject of several controversies, the employees have continued to do a good job.

Following lengthy debate, the board unanimously agreed to seek the cost of building the new kitchen at the site.