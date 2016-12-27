Five people indicted on federal charges, related to a kickback scheme at the Fulton County Detention Center, made a court appearance in Paducah on Monday.

Former jailer 59 year old Ricky Parnell, along with 60 year old Ronald Armstrong, of Dresden; 56 year old Jimmy Boyd, of South Fulton; 79 year old Micheal Homra, of Fulton; and 42 year old Daniel Larcom, of Union City, were part of a teleconference with Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell.

Following the short session, two of the defendants, Micheal Homra and Ronald Armstrong, requested a change of plea hearing, while attorneys for Parnell, Larcom and Boyd requested additional time.

Judge Russell set a January 20th court date for both Homra and Armstrong, while Parnell, Larcom and Boyd were given a Further Proceedings court date of February 3rd.

All are charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and honest services fraud from a conspiracy indictment, involving the construction of a $3.3 million dollar expansion at the Detention Center.

The five men made their initial court appearance on November 16th

with an indictment showing each conspiring to defraud Fulton County citizens through kickbacks and inflated costs associated with the project.

The indictment stated that former Jailer Parnell received kickbacks totaling $175,000, after he directed the contractors to intentionally overcharge on invoices for services and supplies.

The indictment also indicated Parnell received gifts and payments from the contractors to influence the county’s Fiscal Court to award each a contract for the project.