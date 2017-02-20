Fulton County Magistrates questioned continued spending at a South Fulton business, who were part of the investigated kickback scheme at the Detention Center.

During their monthly meeting, Magistrate Henry Callison brought up the issue to Judge Executive Jim Martin.

Judge Martin said the purchases were made for work materials for construction at the new medical clinic in Fulton.

Magistrate Callison, along with Magistrate James Black, continued to question the spending of county dollars at the business.

Builder’s Supply owner Jimmy Boyd was one of five people indicted in the construction kickback case, which was investigated by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

A motion to cease all purchases from the business was passed by a unanimous vote.