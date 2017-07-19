The Fulton County Fiscal Court has named a new Jailer for the Detention Center in Hickman.

During a press conference held at the County Office Complex Wednesday morning, Judge Executive Jim Martin spoke about the process of filling the open position.

Judge Martin said he and the board of Magistrates made a decision on the appointment during Monday’s monthly meeting.

The 40 year old Williams will take over the position after serving for 16 years with the Fulton Police Department.

During the press conference, he expressed his appreciation for being selected to fill the unexpired term.