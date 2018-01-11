County road department employees in Fulton County are keeping a close eye on the winter weather forecast.

Road Foreman Alan Coffey told Thunderbolt News his department will be ready and on stand-by, to clear the roadways when the time comes.

Coffey said his department does not use salt or salt brine in snow and ice removal, utilizing only snow plows and loaders to push the frozen precipitation from the roads.

The Fulton County Road Department has approximately 120 miles of roadway to clear during winter storms.