A Fulton County High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of rape.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant last Friday for 26 year old Charlotte Racheal Netz, of Union City, charging her with 3rd degree rape.

She is now being held in the Fulton County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

In a press release, Superintendent Aaron Collins said the school system was notified by Kentucky State Police at Post 1, that an investigation was ongoing pertaining to Netz.

Collins said Ms. Netz was placed on paid administrative leave on January 25th.

She was a Spanish teacher at the high school, and began with the school system in January of 2014.

Ms. Netz will be arraigned on the charges in Fulton County court Tuesday at 2:00, in front of special judge Jack Telle from Marshall County.