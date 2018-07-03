For the second time in less than two years, Fulton County has lost their sheriff.

Sheriff Robby Woods passed away Monday night at a Nashville hospital, eight days after suffering from a stroke at his home in the Brownsville community, south of Hickman.

The 50 year old Woods was a deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, when he was appointed to the highest position in September of 2016.

This appointment came following the passing of longtime Sheriff Bobby Hopper, after a battle with cancer.

Woods began his law enforcement career with the Hickman Police Department, and also worked with the Fulton Police Department before joining the Sheriff’s Department.

He had just won the May Democratic primary in Fulton County, and was to appear on the November ballot.

