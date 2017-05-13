A special ceremony is being conducted by the National Weather Service and Kentucky Emergency Management to recognize will be held this Monday morning at 9 in Hickman to officially accredit Fulton County as StormReady.

StormReady is a national program unveiled by the National Weather Service in April 2000.

Spokesperson and meteorologist Rick Shanklin said a community must achieve a specific level of hazardous weather operations readiness in order to be accredited as StormReady. Fulton County has taken the brunt of a number of storms over the past ten years including both an ice storm and tornado.

Jim Martin is the Fulton County Judge Executive and Hugh Caldwell serves as Director of the Fulton County Emergency Management Services.