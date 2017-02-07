A Fulton County teacher, charged with 3rd degree rape, made her first appearance in court on Tuesday.

26 year old Charlotte Racheal Netz, of Union City, appeared in front of special Judge Jack Telle along with her attorney, Jim Paitsell, of Fulton.

Ms. Netz was issued the charge and arrested last Friday, following an investigation by Kentucky State Police on a complaint of alleged inappropriate behavior with a 17 year old student.

During the brief court appearance, Paitsell waived the reading of the charge and preliminary hearing, with the case now headed to the March term of the Fulton County Grand Jury.

Judge Telle asked about bond conditions for Ms. Netz, with County Attorney Rick Major stating a $5,000 bond at ten-percent, with additional stipulations.

Major said school officials were made aware of the bond proposal, and had no objections.

Ms. Netz was placed on paid administrative leave from her position on January 25th.

She is a Spanish teach at the high school, and has been employed with the school system since January of 2014.