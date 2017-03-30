A Fulton County High School teacher plead guilty Thursday on charges of having a sexual relationship with a student.

25 year old Charlotte Racheal Netz, of Union City, agreed to a plea agreement on a charge of misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct.

Netz was arrested in February on charges of third degree rape, following a Kentucky State Police investigation.

This charge was later amended by the Fulton County Grand Jury.

The plea offer calls for a 360 day sentence, with 30 days to serve, along with the loss of her teaching certificate, and apologies to the victim’s family and school system.

Special Judge Jack Telle delayed the sentencing until an assessment could be made by a certified counselor in regards to the risk of any future issues.

Upon agreement with Major and Ms. Netz attorney Jim Paitsel, a sentencing date was set for Fulton County District Court for June 27th.

Netz was the Spanish teacher at the high school and has been suspended of her duties pending the outcome of the case.