The Fulton County Transit Authority has taken the lead in efforts to build a new Amtrak Station in Fulton. Executive Director Kenny Etherton said numerous meetings have been held with the Fulton City Manager, the Fulton County Judge Executive and community activist Jeff Campbell about the construction of the new building.

The project is a coordinated effort with Amtrak and CN Railroad. Amtrak makes two stops each day in Fulton and those boarding a train have a temporary shelter to wait and use restroom facilities. The present Amtrak station is unsightly and considered nasty.

Etherton said appreciation is noted for Mr. Campbell and local officials for their confidence expressed in Fulton County Transit to take the lead on the project.

He also said Campbell and others have worked hard on this project and have done a lot of the preliminary work.

Etherton said “the construction of a new Amtrak Station will also enhance the long standing railroad history in the Fulton community and upon completion will be a giant benefit to the community with some 4,000 people who board the train at the Fulton train station annually.”