For those ringing in the New Year, Fulton County Transit will be offering New Year’s Eve Transportation Saturday for $5 a person per trip at any location in the county.

This will take place beginning at 6 Saturday evening until 2 the morning of Sunday January 1st.

Reservations must be made by 3 Friday for a spot on the transit list.

You can call 270-472-0662 for a ride on New Year’s Eve.