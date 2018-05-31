A Fulton couple injured in a boat explosion in Grand Rivers, Kentucky last weekend continue to recover.

Last Sunday afternoon, Mike and Pat Smith were onboard their 32-foot Wellcraft boat when the fuel tank exploded.

Both were thrown from the boat and six other people in a nearby pontoon boat also suffered minor injuries.

A close family member tells Thunderbolt Radio News that Mike and Pat were released from the hospital that same day, but are still in the healing process.

Both are suffering from bruises, bumps and lacerations, but are currently at home in Fulton recovering and thankful to be alive.