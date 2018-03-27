Police say a Fulton man was arrested, after a four year old child in his care, walked unattended to McDonald’s.

Fulton police reports said officers were called to the restaurant on Sunday, where the child was stating he was hungry and wanting chicken nuggets.

The child told officers he was at home by himself, and walked out of the door to go to the store.

While at the scene, police reports said 52 year old Edward “Jodie” Roberts arrived and told officers that he turned away for a moment, and the child was gone.

Police reports said Roberts, who is the child’s uncle, was highly under the influence of alcohol, and later admitted to going to a neighbors house to drink beer for about 15 minutes.

The police report said the child was in McDonald’s for about 10 minutes before officers arrived, and another 15 minutes before Roberts arrived.

Roberts was charged with first degree wanton endangerment and 2nd degree criminal abuse of a child age 12-and-under.

The child was released to his mother, according to the report.