A Fulton man has been arrested for shooting a gun among a crowd at a Martin bar Sunday.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says witnesses saw 41-year-old Roosevelt Smith Jr. of Fulton raise a gun above his head and fire a shot into the ceiling at the Playoff Bar on Church Street.

The bar was full of patrons when the shooting occured, and by the time Martin Police had arrived on the scene, private security had restrained Smith Jr.

The Fulton man was arrested after the incident and is facing charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Roosevelt Smith Jr. is currently lodged in the Weakley County Detention Center in Dresden.