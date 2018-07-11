A 46 year old Fulton man has been arrested and issued sexual abuse charges involving a child.

Fulton police reports said officers were dispatched to North College Street, where family members of a six year old female child reported an assault.

The police report said family members noticed the child’s clothing had been tampered with, with the child saying she had been hit by a person identified as Robert Grimm.

Police seized Grimm’s clothing at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, with the victim also taken to the hospital for examination.

Grimm was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse and sodomy of a person under the age of 12, along with unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16.

