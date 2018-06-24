A Fulton native is working behind the scenes as the marketing and communications intern for the Dining Services unit at Murray State University.

Ann Marie Caldwell, a Fulton City High School graduate and Murray State sophomore, is studying accounting in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State.

Since May, she’s been coordinating Twitter and Facebook accounts to creating unique designs and content for promotional materials and she intends to continue in her role into the upcoming school year.

Although Caldwell is an accounting student, she decided to pursue an internship in a communications and marketing role as a way to stretch her creative muscles and to test her skills in the business world further.

After graduating from Murray State in 2021, Caldwell plans to attend law school or to earn her master’s degree in economic development.