Officials at Kayser Automotive say they are planning to hire additional employees, and are offering free training to those in the job market.

During an announcement made at the Fulton plant on Wednesday, company officials said 50 new workers will be hired, with each receiving specialized training from an $80,000 grant with the State of Kentucky.

The company recently announced their expansion to the former MVP plant in the Industrial Park, with Operations Manager John Clark speaking of the growth and the need for workers.

Kevin O’Neill, with West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, said the grant dollars defray the cost to employers and helps prepare individuals for the manufacturing work.

Kayser Human Resource Manager Christine Pane spoke about the needs of the plant, and the benefits of the pre-job training.

A Job Fair for Kayser Automotive has been scheduled for June 13th at the Pontotac Center in downtown Fulton from 10:00 until 3:00.