Prairie Farms has announced they will be closing their plant in Fulton.

In a letter from company General Manager David Atchley, to the Kentucky Division of Workforce and Employment Services, plans call for the last day of operation to be on June 30th.

The closing of the milk processing plant will mean the elimination of 52 jobs in Fulton.

Those jobs included supervision, office and management, machine operators, shipping, warehouse and maintenance employees.

The letter stated that employees would be provided severance pay and benefits after the closure.

Twelve employees will continue to work at a distribution operation in Fulton.