Fulton police are conducting a death investigation, with a Martin woman arrested on charges.

Reports said a man was discovered laying on the side of the roadway, in the 1100 block of West State Line, around 2:00 on Sunday morning.

The man identified as 24 year old Adontris Clay, of South Fulton, was deceased.

Investigations showed that a possible domestic violence incident may have been related to the cause of death.

Clay’s girlfriend, 23 year old Destini Alexander of Martin, was interviewed by Fulton Police and has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, with failure to render aid or assistance with death or serious injury.

Police reports said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be issued in the case.

Anyone who may have any information about this case is urged to contact the Fulton Police Department.