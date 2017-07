The Fulton Railroaders will be hosting “Fan Appreciation Night” for their final regular season game at Lohaus Field this season.

Tonight, the Railroaders will take on the Paducah Chiefs at 7:05, with special opportunities during the game.

The game will include visiting youth ball teams, one free bag of popcorn per fan, reduced prices on select Railroader merchandise and several give-aways during the game.

The first pitch from Lohaus Field will begin at 7:05.