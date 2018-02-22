A Fulton teenager has been identified as the source of a social media post, that caused disruptions at both the Union City and Obion County School Systems on Thursday.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said investigations led to the post being issued on Snapchat by a 15 year old female.

Chief Barfield added that the post did not mention a shooting.

Both school systems used a soft lockdown, with multiple police officers on site of the schools, following the sharing of the post.

Parents were also allowed to pick up students at all of the schools on Thursday following a robo-call.

Chief Barfield said no charges were immediately issued against the Fulton teenager, but the case will be discussed with the District Attorney in Tennessee and Commonwealth Attorney in Kentucky.