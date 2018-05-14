A Fulton woman was arrested in Union City after methamphetamine was discovered in her possession.

Police reports said officers stopped a vehicle operated by 54 year old Glynis Ann Elam, with officers noticing a lot of unnecessary movement around her seat.

Police said Ms. Elam appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, with slurred speech and twitching hands.

After giving verbal consent to search, a metal container was found in Ms. Elam’s pocketbook, that contained almost two grams of methamphetamine.

Police then located a syringe loaded with liquid methamphetamine near the drivers seat.

Ms. Elam was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.