A special fund for the family of the two young girls who died in a house fire Sunday night has been set up at the First United Pentecostal Church in Martin.

Pastor Wayne Spencer said the church is accepting donations to help with burial and living expenses for the Austin and Angel Morris family.

The couple lost everything in the blaze Sunday night that claimed the life of daughters Maliya and Abreanna Yarbrough.

Besides Mr. and Mrs. Morris, the couple has a 15 month old son Matthew and a three year old son Isaiah.

Persons who want to send donations can send a check to the First United Pentecostal Church at P O Box 152 Martin, Tn 38237.

In addition, the church is attempting to help the family find housing and meet other needs. Pastor Spencer stressed the family lost everything.