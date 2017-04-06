During Tuesday afternoon’s Union City Council meeting, members heard the financial plan to assist the new operations of Williams Sausage at the Union City Industrial Park.

In January, the company announced a $37 million dollar investment, which would include a new 180,000 square-foot-facility, the creation of of 226 new jobs and a new sandwich line.

Following the meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon spoke with Thunderbolt News about the local contributions to secure the business expansion in the county.

Ms. Dillon also explained about additional resources, and organizations, that are part of the expansion poroject.

Governor Bill Haslam and former Economic Development Commissioner Randy Boys were in Union City for the industrial announcement for Williams Sausage.

Plans call for construction of the new industry to begin soon.