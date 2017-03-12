Approximately $26,000 was raised Saturday night at the Carl Perkins Center for Prevention of Child Abuse Center.

More than 150 people attended the fundraiser and auction held at the UT-Martin University Center, that benefitted children in Obion and Weakley County.

Director Bett Jewell said this was a terrific success that will help provide special services for children in harms way.

The Center is attempting to locate to a larger facility.

The have now outgrown their present location on Oxford Street in Martin.