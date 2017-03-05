Funeral services will be held Monday morning for a long time UT-Martin staff employee and City of Martin community leader.

Services for 73 year old Dr. Jerry Gresham will take place at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church of Martin.

Dr. Gresham passed away last Thursday following a battle with cancer.

He spent almost 40 years with the university, moving thru the academic ranks to department chair and interim college dean, a post he held until his retirement in May of 2013.

His commitment to growth and development for agriculture students led to the creation of the teaching and demonstration farm, along with the Veterinary Health Technology Program.

The Oklahoma native also had a long history of dedication to the Martin community, serving as a Rotarian, along with being a coach and President of the Little League Baseball program, and founder of the Martin youth soccer league.

In September of 1994, the Tennessee Soybean Festival began under Gresham’s leadership, and in 2004 he was named to the Soybean Festival Hall of Fame.