Funeral services will be held on Sunday for the two Marshall County students killed during a shooting at the high school on Tuesday.

Visitation for 15 year old Bailey Holt and 15 year old Preston Cope will be from 4:00 until 9:00 on Saturday at the Marshall County High School gymnasium.

Funeral services for Bailey Holt will be held Sunday at 1:00 at the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton, with services for Preston Cope to take place at 3:00 at the gymnasium.