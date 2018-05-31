Funeral services are pending for the seven year old Amish boy killed Monday when lightning struck a tree he was under.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says seven-year-old Levi Yoder and his siblings were playing outside when a bolt of lightning struck a tree he was under.

The incident happened at the family’s home on Blaylock Store Road in the McKenzie area of Weakley County.

McGowan says no other children were injured.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his body transported to Brummit Funeral Home in McKenzie.