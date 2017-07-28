Former Weakley County Sheriff Jerry Riggs has died at the age of 86.

Sheriff Riggs served from 1970 to 1974 and lived at the Sheriff’s department at 201 Poplar Street. During that time the jail and sheriff’s office also had accommodations for the sheriff and his family.

His wife, the late Joy Riggs, was also a dispatcher until she retired in 2000.

Mr. Riggs funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 at the Macedonia Church of Christ with burial in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.

Bowlin Funeral Home is in charge with visitation at the funeral home from 5 til 8 Saturday and at 1 Sunday at the Church.